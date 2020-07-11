/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA with washer-dryer
32 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
47 Bearing Circle
47 Bearing Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1186 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located at The Cove in Newport! 2 Bedrooms! 2 1/2 Baths! Living Room Dining Room Combo! Ceiling Fan in Living Room! Galley Kitchen! Kitchen Pantry! White Appliances! Stove! Refrigerator with Ice Maker! Dishwasher! Disposal! 1/2
22 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$941
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
110 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
21 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
13 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
17 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
8 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
55 Falkland Avenue
55 Falkland Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1757 sqft
Very Close to Gulfstream, easy access to and the Savannah Ports, Historic Downtown, Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Restaurants and Shopping! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Highlands Crossing in Pooler! Huge Open Floor plan on Nature
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
