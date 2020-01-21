1010 Towne Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Rincon with Community Pool! - ** Available Now ** - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rincon Townhome with back Patio, one Stall Garage, and Community Pool. Open living and kitchen area, washer and dryer hookups, walk in closet in the master as well as of the guest bedrooms, Centrally located in Rincon.



**Qualifications**

- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)

- 2 Years Rental Reference

- Background Check

- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.

- NO Dispossessories Warrants

- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.

- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 5 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.

- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8



No Pets Allowed



