All apartments in Rincon
Find more places like 1010 Towne Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rincon, GA
/
1010 Towne Park Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1010 Towne Park Dr

1010 Towne Park Drive · (912) 920-8560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rincon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1010 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA 31326

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 Towne Park Dr · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Rincon with Community Pool! - ** Available Now ** - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rincon Townhome with back Patio, one Stall Garage, and Community Pool. Open living and kitchen area, washer and dryer hookups, walk in closet in the master as well as of the guest bedrooms, Centrally located in Rincon.

**Qualifications**
- Credit Check (must be a 625 or higher)
- 2 Years Rental Reference
- Background Check
- NO previous evictions or money owed to previous landlords.
- NO Dispossessories Warrants
- Income must be at least 3 times the amount of Rent.
- Applicants with Evictions or Bankruptcies in the last 5 years are unlikely to be approved and discouraged from applying.
- All Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
We DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 - NO SECTION 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Towne Park Dr have any available units?
1010 Towne Park Dr has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1010 Towne Park Dr have?
Some of 1010 Towne Park Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Towne Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Towne Park Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Towne Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Towne Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rincon.
Does 1010 Towne Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Towne Park Dr does offer parking.
Does 1010 Towne Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Towne Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Towne Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1010 Towne Park Dr has a pool.
Does 1010 Towne Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1010 Towne Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Towne Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Towne Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Towne Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Towne Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1010 Towne Park Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive
Rincon, GA 31326

Similar Pages

Rincon 1 BedroomsRincon 2 Bedrooms
Rincon Apartments with BalconyRincon Apartments with Garage
Rincon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GAStatesboro, GASkidaway Island, GAPort Royal, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity