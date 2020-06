Amenities

in unit laundry

OPEN HOUSE Saturday July 27th from 10AM to 12PM



We have a nice and well maintained 3 bedroom townhome for lease. All kitchen appliances are included. Rent also includes full size washer and dryer.

Come check out this freshly painted, move in ready home today.



No pets



Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. $45.00 per adult app fee. $100.00 doc prep fee.



