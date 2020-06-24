All apartments in Redan
2193 Scarbrough Drive
Last updated June 24 2020 at 8:44 PM

2193 Scarbrough Drive

2193 Scarbrough Drive · (678) 223-0540
Location

2193 Scarbrough Drive, Redan, GA 30088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive have any available units?
2193 Scarbrough Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2193 Scarbrough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2193 Scarbrough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2193 Scarbrough Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2193 Scarbrough Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redan.
Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive offer parking?
No, 2193 Scarbrough Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2193 Scarbrough Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2193 Scarbrough Drive has a pool.
Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive have accessible units?
No, 2193 Scarbrough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2193 Scarbrough Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2193 Scarbrough Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2193 Scarbrough Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
