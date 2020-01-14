All apartments in Redan
2031 Charter Lane

2031 Charter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Charter Lane, Redan, GA 30058

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Lithonia! - Get Cozy & Feel Right at Home in This Adorable 2 Bedroom Townhome! This lovely home features wood floors, corner fireplace in living room, kitchen with appliances, and an elevated back porch! Conveniently located close to Covington Hwy & I-20, near restaurants, shopping, and other businesses!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

Don't delay! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!

(RLNE5277321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 Charter Lane have any available units?
2031 Charter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
What amenities does 2031 Charter Lane have?
Some of 2031 Charter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 Charter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2031 Charter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 Charter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 Charter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2031 Charter Lane offer parking?
No, 2031 Charter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2031 Charter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 Charter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 Charter Lane have a pool?
No, 2031 Charter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2031 Charter Lane have accessible units?
No, 2031 Charter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 Charter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 Charter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 Charter Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2031 Charter Lane has units with air conditioning.

