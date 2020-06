1724 Redan E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful & well maintained total electric 3 level town-home with a one car garage located in prestigious Redan Square. Lower level offers a perfect exercise space or home office. Main level offers spacious great room & guest bathroom. Kitchen equipped with stove, refrigerator, microwave & dishwasher with a view to great room. This home features large king sized master bedroom, walk in closet & garden tub/shower combo. Spacious secondary bedrooms & walk in closets. No pets. Sorry, no section 8 or vouchers accepted. Must have 600+ credit score & 2 year lease required.