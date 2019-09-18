1344 Biffle Road

Amenities
$949 – 2 Bed/ 2 Bath house in your neighborhood with NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS!
.
AVAILABLE Aug 7th, 2019
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1070198/1344
Sherley | LEO
678-685-9932
678-775-8372 (TEXT AGENT)
.
TURN THE KEY To Your Quaintly Adorable 2 BED/2 BATH Home. This Home Includes A Spacious Living Room, Two Separate Dining Spaces, All Kitchen Appliances and Washer and Dryer Hook-ups!
.
Located Less Than 5 Miles Away From Your Local Community Parks, Golf Courses, and Sports Complex, This Home Is Definitely Located In A Desirable Area.
This Home Also Features A Fenced In Backyard With NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS.
.
CALL ME NOW and Make It Yours Today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.