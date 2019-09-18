All apartments in Redan
Last updated September 18 2019 at 12:06 PM

1344 Biffle Road

1344 Biffle Road · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Biffle Road, Redan, GA 30088

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$949 – 2 Bed/ 2 Bath house in your neighborhood with NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS!
.
AVAILABLE Aug 7th, 2019
.
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT:
LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent/1070198/1344

Sherley | LEO
678-685-9932
678-775-8372 (TEXT AGENT)
.
TURN THE KEY To Your Quaintly Adorable 2 BED/2 BATH Home. This Home Includes A Spacious Living Room, Two Separate Dining Spaces, All Kitchen Appliances and Washer and Dryer Hook-ups!
.
Located Less Than 5 Miles Away From Your Local Community Parks, Golf Courses, and Sports Complex, This Home Is Definitely Located In A Desirable Area.
This Home Also Features A Fenced In Backyard With NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS.
.
CALL ME NOW and Make It Yours Today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Biffle Road have any available units?
1344 Biffle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redan, GA.
Is 1344 Biffle Road currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Biffle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Biffle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Biffle Road is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Biffle Road offer parking?
No, 1344 Biffle Road does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Biffle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Biffle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Biffle Road have a pool?
No, 1344 Biffle Road does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Biffle Road have accessible units?
No, 1344 Biffle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Biffle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Biffle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1344 Biffle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1344 Biffle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
