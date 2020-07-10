/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:50 PM
110 Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
$
31 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
1 of 8
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
47 Bearing Circle
47 Bearing Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1186 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located at The Cove in Newport! 2 Bedrooms! 2 1/2 Baths! Living Room Dining Room Combo! Ceiling Fan in Living Room! Galley Kitchen! Kitchen Pantry! White Appliances! Stove! Refrigerator with Ice Maker! Dishwasher! Disposal! 1/2
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
111 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Waverly Station at the Highlands
2155 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Waverly Station at the Highlands in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
55 Falkland Avenue
55 Falkland Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1757 sqft
Very Close to Gulfstream, easy access to and the Savannah Ports, Historic Downtown, Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, Restaurants and Shopping! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town Home in Highlands Crossing in Pooler! Huge Open Floor plan on Nature
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
67 Smith Ave
67 Smith Avenue, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Garden City, Ga. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, storage, washer dryer hookups, Large yard with lawncare included, sunroom, and diningroom.
Results within 5 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
14 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1115 sqft
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that every day vacation vibe you've been looking for all just minutes from stellar dining and
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
Kessler Point Apartment Homes
901 Kessler Ct, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our apartments in Garden City, GA! When you call Kessler Point home, you’ll quickly come to love the natural wooded environment surrounding these Georgia apartments.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
175 Old Pond Circle
175 Old Pond Circle, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1668 sqft
Great location in The Farm at Morgan Lakes. Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
Results within 10 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
190 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
11 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,674
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1347 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
21 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,235
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
16 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$933
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Similar Pages
Port Wentworth 1 BedroomsPort Wentworth 2 BedroomsPort Wentworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Wentworth 3 BedroomsPort Wentworth Accessible ApartmentsPort Wentworth Apartments with Balcony
Port Wentworth Apartments with GaragePort Wentworth Apartments with GymPort Wentworth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Wentworth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPort Wentworth Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington Island, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC