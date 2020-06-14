Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

99 Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Wentworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7 Sandy Point Way
7 Sandy Point Way, Port Wentworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1789 sqft
Live at Lake Shore in this 4 bedroom! - Property Id: 283786 More photos coming soon. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath plus a bonus room is available in Lake Shore! Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
110 Spring Lakes Drive
110 Spring Lake Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2630 sqft
110 Spring Lake Drive Savannah, GA 31407 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Home in Spring Lakes Subdivision! Huge Bonus area upstairs! 2-Car Garage! Wonderful Wood Laminate Flooring in Main Living Areas! Big Living Room with Separate Dining

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 Hawkhorn Court
25 Hawkhorn Court, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1768 sqft
25 Hawkhorn Court Savannah, GA 31407 Beautiful Home In Godley Park! Gated Community! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Great Room Floorplan! Wood Floors In Large Great Room! Breakfast Bar! Stainless Steel Appliances - Smooth Top Stove, Dishwasher, Side By

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4 Bridlington Way
4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2721 sqft
4 Bridlington Way Savannah, GA 31407 Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands 5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths! 2721 Square feet! Formal dining room Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave Great wood floors

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 Caribbean Village Drive
112 Caribbean Village Drive, Effingham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1463 sqft
112 Caribbean Village Drive Rent - $1350 Beautiful Home In Park West! Located On Huge Lot! Fenced In Back Yard! 3 Bedrooms! 2 Baths! Open Concept Floorplan! Wood Floors In Great Room, Dining Room and Hallway! Vaulted Ceilings! Eat In Kitchen!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
177 Willow Point Circle
177 Willow Point Circle, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1603 sqft
177 Willow Point Circle Pooler, GA 31322 3BR, 2BA single story Home in Willow Point in Pooler! Big 2-Car Garage! Lagoon/River out back! Wood Floor in Foyer! Separate Dining Room! Great Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets and recessed lighting! Black
Results within 5 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
$
134 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7 Crystal Lake Dr
7 Crystal Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,385
1585 sqft
Four Bedroom Home with Garage in Pooler - Four bedroom home in Spring Lake subdivision in Pooler, GA. Features attached two-car garage and fence-in yard, four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and large living room with fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2113 sqft
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Carver Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 Porter Street
1003 Porter Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Check out this cute 3/1 house in Carver Village. Close to downtown , I16 and Hunter. Section 8 welcome Our requirements to rent are 3 times the rent in verifiable income, we do a background, credit check and verify your rental history.
Results within 10 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Port Wentworth, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Wentworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

