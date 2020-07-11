Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Peachtree Corners, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Peachtree Corners apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in ... Read Guide >
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
$
5 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
$
9 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
$
14 Units Available
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
Studio
$939
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
The perfect pad in Peachtree Corners, close to Interstate 85 and Georgia State Route 400. Billiards room, tennis court, private swimming pool and fold laundry service. Units come with oversized kitchens and wood-burning fireplaces.
$
7 Units Available
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1546 sqft
Situated on 11 gorgeous acres of rolling woodlands in Peachtree Corners, our apartment community is a world apart from the noise and bustle of the city.
$
Contact for Availability
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing resort-style pool and sundeck. Apartment units include large closets, ceiling fans, air conditioner, garbage disposal and fireplace for convenience and comfort. Close to I-285 and I-85 and Dunwoody Country Club.
Results within 1 mile of Peachtree Corners
$
61 Units Available
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest, Norcross, GA
Studio
$1,420
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1087 sqft
While our offices remain closed, we are happy to announce that we offer self-guided tours! All self-guided tours must be scheduled in advance. Please contact us to schedule your tour!
Results within 5 miles of Peachtree Corners
$
19 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
$
14 Units Available
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
$
19 Units Available
Sexton Woods
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments available in Chamblee, located near a variety of shops, restaurants, and outdoor walking paths. This pet-friendly community features a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartment includes W/D hookup, granite countertops, and storage.
$
21 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
$
75 Units Available
North Brookhaven
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,281
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
83 Units Available
Park 83
100 Calibre Creek Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1300 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments 30 minutes from Atlanta, GA. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy lake with nature trail, two pools, fitness center. Great school district.
$
32 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
$
35 Units Available
Huntley Hills
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1435 sqft
Chatsworth Apartments is where you will find serene luxury living, nestled between Dunwoody and Chamblee GA. The oversized, private homes provide comfort, style and convenience.
$
13 Units Available
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1100 sqft
Situated beside Big Creek Park and close to North Point Mall. Also convenient to Highway 400. Wooded apartment community with a business center, car care center and multiple fitness amenities.
$
31 Units Available
Horseshoe Bend
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1316 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
$
10 Units Available
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded community with short drive to Pleasant Hill Road shops and entertainment. Several parks nearby. Upscale apartment homes have bright interiors and fireplace. Furnished available. 24-hour gym, garage parking, tennis.
$
3 Units Available
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1255 sqft
Enjoy life in golf community near Northwood Country Club. Basketball courts, pool and playground. The recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and more. Pet-friendly.
$
9 Units Available
Northwoods
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1438 sqft
Come and enjoy one of the most adorable communities in Doraville! Hidden Colony Apartments offer some of the most spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom garden-style and townhome floor plans, relaxing pool with sun deck, playground, clothes care center, and
$
18 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
$
20 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
$
10 Units Available
Dresden East
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1284 sqft
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! $1000 off first month's rent on select units! Contact the leasing office for details.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Peachtree Corners, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Peachtree Corners apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Peachtree Corners apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

