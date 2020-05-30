7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage guest parking

Beautiful three-sided brick Townhome w/one car garage off Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Great open floorplan. View from kitchen to living room with fireplace and door to walkout patio. Two master suites, both w/sep tub & shower. Hardwood floors in kitchen & entrance foyer. Kitchen features a view to the living room, black appliances and walk-in pantry, laundry room w/washer/dryer connections. One car garage with automatic door. Nice-sized end-unit. Guest parking adjacent. Water, sewer & trash collection included in rent!