Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW

7067 Murphy Joy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7067 Murphy Joy Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA 30360

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful three-sided brick Townhome w/one car garage off Peachtree Industrial Blvd. Great open floorplan. View from kitchen to living room with fireplace and door to walkout patio. Two master suites, both w/sep tub & shower. Hardwood floors in kitchen & entrance foyer. Kitchen features a view to the living room, black appliances and walk-in pantry, laundry room w/washer/dryer connections. One car garage with automatic door. Nice-sized end-unit. Guest parking adjacent. Water, sewer & trash collection included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have any available units?
7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have?
Some of 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW does offer parking.
Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have a pool?
No, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7067 Murphy Joy Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
