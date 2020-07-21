All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

5860 Terrace Bend Way

5860 Terrace Bend Way · No Longer Available
Location

5860 Terrace Bend Way, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New 2019 Townhouse in Peachtree Corners! Gated neighborhood!! 4 sides brick!! All Hardwood Floors throughout! Dual Master Ensuites on the upper level - one with enormous shower. Both bedrooms with trey ceiling & walk-in closets. Open spacious floor plan with Gourmet kitchen with beautiful grey cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, vent hood, double oven and a gas cooktop & huge granite island with beautiful pendent lights! Family Rm with 42" ventless fireplace. Ground level with huge bedroom and full bath!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have any available units?
5860 Terrace Bend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have?
Some of 5860 Terrace Bend Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5860 Terrace Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
5860 Terrace Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5860 Terrace Bend Way pet-friendly?
No, 5860 Terrace Bend Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way offer parking?
Yes, 5860 Terrace Bend Way offers parking.
Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5860 Terrace Bend Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have a pool?
No, 5860 Terrace Bend Way does not have a pool.
Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have accessible units?
No, 5860 Terrace Bend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5860 Terrace Bend Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5860 Terrace Bend Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5860 Terrace Bend Way does not have units with air conditioning.
