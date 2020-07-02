All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Location

4954 Berkeley Run Xing, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Conveniently located off Peachtree Industrial, this Peachtree Corners townhome is easy living in a gated community. Plenty of parking. With hardwoods on the main level, New carpet on second floor this home is cozy from the start. Entrance foyer flows into lg kitchen with pantry, stone counters. Spacious dining room overlooks fireside living room with bright windows. Upstairs, loft for rec/media room is surrounded by 3 bedrooms including master w/ large windows & en suite bath w/ tile shower, garden tub, & double vanities. BBQ on the back patio & youre home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have any available units?
4954 Berkeley Run Xing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have?
Some of 4954 Berkeley Run Xing's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 Berkeley Run Xing currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Berkeley Run Xing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Berkeley Run Xing pet-friendly?
No, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peachtree Corners.
Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing offer parking?
Yes, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing offers parking.
Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have a pool?
No, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing does not have a pool.
Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have accessible units?
No, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing has units with dishwashers.
Does 4954 Berkeley Run Xing have units with air conditioning?
No, 4954 Berkeley Run Xing does not have units with air conditioning.

