1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Dunwoody Glen Apartments offers its residents a convenient location with market-leading floor plans at rents that represent phenomenal value. The wide range of floor plans, from efficient one bedroom garden style apartments to four bedroom townhome style floor plans, offers something for everybody. Residents find our location a short drive or bus ride away from job centers in both Dekalb and Gwinnett counties, shopping centers, and restaurants. Dunwoody Glen provides its residents with wonderful amenities, including two pools, two playgrounds, and a central clubhouse with a business center, exercise room, laundry facility, and rentable party room. Residents will find living at Dunwoody Glen to be not only inviting and pleasurable, but also convenient.



Apartment Features

1,2 &3 Bedroom Apartment Homes

Garden-style or Townhome Floor Plans

Air Conditioning

Private Patio/Balcony

Cable Ready

Dishwasher

Hardwood Flooring

Washer & Dryer Connections



Additional Features

Minutes from Spaghetti Junction. I-285

Pet Friendly (up to 25lbs)

Monthly Resident Activities

Access to MARTA & public transportation

Swimming Pool