All apartments in Peachtree Corners
Find more places like 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peachtree Corners, GA
/
1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Last updated May 10 2019 at 8:53 AM

1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

1802 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peachtree Corners
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1802 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Dunwoody Glen Apartments offers its residents a convenient location with market-leading floor plans at rents that represent phenomenal value. The wide range of floor plans, from efficient one bedroom garden style apartments to four bedroom townhome style floor plans, offers something for everybody. Residents find our location a short drive or bus ride away from job centers in both Dekalb and Gwinnett counties, shopping centers, and restaurants. Dunwoody Glen provides its residents with wonderful amenities, including two pools, two playgrounds, and a central clubhouse with a business center, exercise room, laundry facility, and rentable party room. Residents will find living at Dunwoody Glen to be not only inviting and pleasurable, but also convenient.

Apartment Features
1,2 &3 Bedroom Apartment Homes
Garden-style or Townhome Floor Plans
Air Conditioning
Private Patio/Balcony
Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring
Washer & Dryer Connections

Additional Features
Minutes from Spaghetti Junction. I-285
Pet Friendly (up to 25lbs)
Monthly Resident Activities
Access to MARTA & public transportation
Swimming Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have any available units?
1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peachtree Corners, GA.
What amenities does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have?
Some of 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd offer parking?
No, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd has a pool.
Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Peachtree Corners
3383 Holcomb Bridge Rd
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Veranda Knolls
100 Ivey Park Lane
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Peachtree Corners 1 BedroomsPeachtree Corners 2 Bedrooms
Peachtree Corners Apartments with BalconiesPeachtree Corners Dog Friendly Apartments
Peachtree Corners Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College