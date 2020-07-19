1802 Peachtree Industrial Blvd

Amenities
Dunwoody Glen Apartments offers its residents a convenient location with market-leading floor plans at rents that represent phenomenal value. The wide range of floor plans, from efficient one bedroom garden style apartments to four bedroom townhome style floor plans, offers something for everybody. Residents find our location a short drive or bus ride away from job centers in both Dekalb and Gwinnett counties, shopping centers, and restaurants. Dunwoody Glen provides its residents with wonderful amenities, including two pools, two playgrounds, and a central clubhouse with a business center, exercise room, laundry facility, and rentable party room. Residents will find living at Dunwoody Glen to be not only inviting and pleasurable, but also convenient.
Apartment Features
1,2 &3 Bedroom Apartment Homes
Garden-style or Townhome Floor Plans
Air Conditioning
Private Patio/Balcony
Cable Ready
Dishwasher
Hardwood Flooring
Washer & Dryer Connections
Additional Features
Minutes from Spaghetti Junction. I-285
Pet Friendly (up to 25lbs)
Monthly Resident Activities
Access to MARTA & public transportation
Swimming Pool