179 Poplar Way

Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials***3 BR, 2BA on a lovely wooded homesite with a rocking chair front porch, updated kitchen, sunny dining area with a door to the deck, large family room, hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, vaulted ceilings, remodeled baths with hardwood flooring, and a great backyard with storage shed. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Paulding
Neighborhood:
Subdivision: WOOD CLIFF
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1104
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1991
Â½ Baths: 0
SCHOOLS
Hiram High School
Dobbins Middle School
Panter Elementary School
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.