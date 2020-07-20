179 Poplar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials***3 BR, 2BA on a lovely wooded homesite with a rocking chair front porch, updated kitchen, sunny dining area with a door to the deck, large family room, hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, vaulted ceilings, remodeled baths with hardwood flooring, and a great backyard with storage shed. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Paulding

Neighborhood:

Subdivision: WOOD CLIFF

Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1104

Baths: 2 Year Built: 1991

Â½ Baths: 0

SCHOOLS

Hiram High School

Dobbins Middle School

Panter Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1991



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1000

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.