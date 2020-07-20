All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 179 Poplar Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
179 Poplar Way
Last updated March 28 2019 at 4:57 AM

179 Poplar Way

179 Poplar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

179 Poplar Way, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials***3 BR, 2BA on a lovely wooded homesite with a rocking chair front porch, updated kitchen, sunny dining area with a door to the deck, large family room, hardwood flooring throughout main living areas, vaulted ceilings, remodeled baths with hardwood flooring, and a great backyard with storage shed. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Paulding
Neighborhood:
Subdivision: WOOD CLIFF
Beds: 3 Sq. Footage: 1104
Baths: 2 Year Built: 1991
Â½ Baths: 0
SCHOOLS
Hiram High School
Dobbins Middle School
Panter Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1991

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1000
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Poplar Way have any available units?
179 Poplar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 179 Poplar Way currently offering any rent specials?
179 Poplar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Poplar Way pet-friendly?
No, 179 Poplar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 179 Poplar Way offer parking?
No, 179 Poplar Way does not offer parking.
Does 179 Poplar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 179 Poplar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Poplar Way have a pool?
No, 179 Poplar Way does not have a pool.
Does 179 Poplar Way have accessible units?
No, 179 Poplar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Poplar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Poplar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Poplar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 179 Poplar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College