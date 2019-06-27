1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage guest suite bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Don't miss this opportunity to lease an incredible 3 bedroom two story end unit townhome! Enter through your private garage that leads to a mudroom with washer/dryer or through your covered porch to an open floor plan with a foyer, powder, living area, full kitchen & direct access to your back patio, perfect for grilling & entertaining. Upstairs find your master retreat with soaking tub & sitting area, 2 guest suites with a shared full bathroom. Tenant may repaint with owner approved neutral color. Unfortunately we do not accept section 8.