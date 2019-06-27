All apartments in Panthersville
1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln

1519 Eastern Sunrise Lane
Location

1519 Eastern Sunrise Lane, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Don't miss this opportunity to lease an incredible 3 bedroom two story end unit townhome! Enter through your private garage that leads to a mudroom with washer/dryer or through your covered porch to an open floor plan with a foyer, powder, living area, full kitchen & direct access to your back patio, perfect for grilling & entertaining. Upstairs find your master retreat with soaking tub & sitting area, 2 guest suites with a shared full bathroom. Tenant may repaint with owner approved neutral color. Unfortunately we do not accept section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have any available units?
1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have?
Some of 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln offers parking.
Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have a pool?
No, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have accessible units?
No, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1519 Eastern Sunrise Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

