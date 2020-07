Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Renovated Home In North Oconee - Available for immediate move in! This traditional and spacious 3/2 ranch style home in North Oconee is the perfect place to call home. New paint and flooring have been installed throughout the home. The large living room features a wood burning fireplace. The formal dining room off the living room leads to the kitchen that includes Corian counter tops, all appliances and space for a breakfast table. Kitchen also has a laundry closet with W/D connections. Large two car garage with space for storage. A large, new deck overlooks a spacious and level backyard. This home is in the Brookwood Estates neighborhood in North Oconee.



Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/3fcb8089-8a15-4b8c-abb4-efa5f693dd3c



To apply visit www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3246476)