Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

914 Summer Place

914 Summer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

914 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
A hidden gem! A charming and completely remodeled 2BR/2.5BA home in the gated swim/tennis Sierra West Condos community. Open kitchen with bar, SS appliances, granite counter tops and view to breakfast area. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Spacious bedrooms with each a full bathroom. Quiet and well kept community with a pool, park and clubhouse. Located within walking distance to Historic Norcross restaurants, parks, and shops. Easy access to I-85. Water and trash is included. Dogs under 20lbs. only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

