914 Summer Place.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated pool tennis court

A hidden gem! A charming and completely remodeled 2BR/2.5BA home in the gated swim/tennis Sierra West Condos community. Open kitchen with bar, SS appliances, granite counter tops and view to breakfast area. Hardwood floors throughout main floor. Spacious bedrooms with each a full bathroom. Quiet and well kept community with a pool, park and clubhouse. Located within walking distance to Historic Norcross restaurants, parks, and shops. Easy access to I-85. Water and trash is included. Dogs under 20lbs. only.