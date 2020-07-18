714 Summer Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful Townhome, is close to both 285 | 85, wonderful Shops and Dining. You will love this Charming Community, that is accessible to Marta, and can accommodate Roommate Situations. Pets are up, for discussion.