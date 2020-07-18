This wonderful Townhome, is close to both 285 | 85, wonderful Shops and Dining. You will love this Charming Community, that is accessible to Marta, and can accommodate Roommate Situations. Pets are up, for discussion.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 Summer Place have any available units?
714 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 Summer Place have?
Some of 714 Summer Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
714 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Summer Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Summer Place is pet friendly.
Does 714 Summer Place offer parking?
Yes, 714 Summer Place offers parking.
Does 714 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Summer Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Summer Place have a pool?
No, 714 Summer Place does not have a pool.
Does 714 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 714 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?