Norcross, GA
714 Summer Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

714 Summer Place

714 Summer Pl · No Longer Available
Location

714 Summer Pl, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful Townhome, is close to both 285 | 85, wonderful Shops and Dining. You will love this Charming Community, that is accessible to Marta, and can accommodate Roommate Situations. Pets are up, for discussion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

