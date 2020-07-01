3175 Rock Port Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Peachtree Corners beautiful move-in ready end unit Townhouse, Great Location! Minutes to The Forum and Peachtree Corners shopping center. Three level townhome one of the largest floor plans in the community. Kitchen opens to spacious fireplace family room and offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash, hardwood floors, well maintained like new condition. Upstairs Master bedroom with garden tub, his and her vanity, Large walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Two large additional bedrooms with bay window and a full bathroom. Finished basement with full bathroom, plenty of space for entertainment or excise room.