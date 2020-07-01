All apartments in Norcross
Find more places like 3175 Rock Port Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norcross, GA
/
3175 Rock Port Cir
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:47 PM

3175 Rock Port Cir

3175 Rock Poin Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norcross
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3175 Rock Poin Circle, Norcross, GA 30092

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Peachtree Corners beautiful move-in ready end unit Townhouse, Great Location! Minutes to The Forum and Peachtree Corners shopping center. Three level townhome one of the largest floor plans in the community. Kitchen opens to spacious fireplace family room and offers stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash, hardwood floors, well maintained like new condition. Upstairs Master bedroom with garden tub, his and her vanity, Large walk-in closet with access to laundry room. Two large additional bedrooms with bay window and a full bathroom. Finished basement with full bathroom, plenty of space for entertainment or excise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3175 Rock Port Cir have any available units?
3175 Rock Port Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 3175 Rock Port Cir have?
Some of 3175 Rock Port Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3175 Rock Port Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3175 Rock Port Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3175 Rock Port Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3175 Rock Port Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 3175 Rock Port Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3175 Rock Port Cir offers parking.
Does 3175 Rock Port Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3175 Rock Port Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3175 Rock Port Cir have a pool?
No, 3175 Rock Port Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3175 Rock Port Cir have accessible units?
No, 3175 Rock Port Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3175 Rock Port Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3175 Rock Port Cir has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brunswick Norcross
141 Holcomb Bridge Road Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Norcross 1 BedroomsNorcross 2 Bedrooms
Norcross Apartments with PoolNorcross Pet Friendly Places
Norcross Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA
Chamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College