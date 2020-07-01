All apartments in Norcross
1014 Summer Place

1014 Summer Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Summer Place Northwest, Norcross, GA 30071

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
Great location and beautiful townhome in Norcross! - Awesome location. Walk to historic Old Norcross, approx. 1/2 mile with events, dining, shopping, beautiful park. Nearby access to hwys I-285 and I-85. Gated community, pool and clubhouse. Move-in ready. Step less entry to porch/front door. Attractive wood-look tile. Each bedroom has private full bath. Master has two closets. Guest bath on main. Laundry closet upper level. Sunny kitchen has ample cabinets and counter-tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Private, cozy courtyard adjoins dining area. A great home for roommate sharing. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. No pets allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Summer Place have any available units?
1014 Summer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norcross, GA.
How much is rent in Norcross, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norcross Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Summer Place have?
Some of 1014 Summer Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Summer Place currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Summer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Summer Place pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Summer Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norcross.
Does 1014 Summer Place offer parking?
No, 1014 Summer Place does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Summer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Summer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Summer Place have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Summer Place has a pool.
Does 1014 Summer Place have accessible units?
No, 1014 Summer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Summer Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Summer Place does not have units with dishwashers.

