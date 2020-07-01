1014 Summer Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

Great location and beautiful townhome in Norcross! - Awesome location. Walk to historic Old Norcross, approx. 1/2 mile with events, dining, shopping, beautiful park. Nearby access to hwys I-285 and I-85. Gated community, pool and clubhouse. Move-in ready. Step less entry to porch/front door. Attractive wood-look tile. Each bedroom has private full bath. Master has two closets. Guest bath on main. Laundry closet upper level. Sunny kitchen has ample cabinets and counter-tops, breakfast bar and pantry. Private, cozy courtyard adjoins dining area. A great home for roommate sharing. NO SECTION 8 OR ANY VOUCHERS ARE ACCEPTED. No pets allowed. Some fees apply. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. Application fee is $50 per person. To schedule a self-tour please call 678-929-4345.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5470131)