Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Property ID # 8208301801



Address - 1222 Brookview Ct Morrow (Clayton County) GA 30260



Visit the following link to apply today



bit.ly/2Qp20kg



Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing



renter.rently.com/properties/693198



Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .

It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.



rhssrentals.com/rently



Visit the following link to take a virtual tour



www.tourfactory.com/2095021



For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com



Property Description



This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.



Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1107 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Morrow, GA is available to view today.



Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.



If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.



Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.



This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).



Broker Firm : Owners.com

Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez

Contact Number: 770-569-3032

Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com



