Morrow, GA
1222 Brookview Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1222 Brookview Ct

1222 Brookview Court · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Brookview Court, Morrow, GA 30260
Morrow

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fee has been waived off until 30th of November, Apply Now!

Property ID # 8208301801

Address - 1222 Brookview Ct Morrow (Clayton County) GA 30260

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Qp20kg

Visit the following link to schedule a self-showing

renter.rently.com/properties/693198

Note : Please go to the following link if you have any queries on how to get the Rently pass code to access the property .
It is a very simple process and you will get the code before you know it.

rhssrentals.com/rently

Visit the following link to take a virtual tour

www.tourfactory.com/2095021

For property inquiries email us at leasing@rhss.com

Property Description

This property is professionally managed by REALHome Services and Solutions, Inc.

Walking through the front door, you'll love the open and airy feeling of this, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and offers 1107 Sq Ft of living space. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home located in Morrow, GA is available to view today.

Pet Policy: Please be aware that this home allows pets, but with restrictions (Huskies, Mastiffs, Pit Bulls, Pinschers, Ridgebacks, Rottweilers, Terriers, and other breeds are not permitted in the premises). Please review our Requirements on our website for more information. Condominiums and HOAs may have additional restrictions.

If property has a pool, tenant is responsible for any pool maintenance: Please refer to the lease for specific tenant responsibilities or the Tenant FAQs portion of our website for more information. All square footages are approximations. By submitting this application, you are agreeing to the approximate square footage described in the listing.

Upon approval, you will have 72 hours to sign the lease and pay a deposit equivalent to one month's rent. In order to secure the home and take it off the market, we require both the fully paid deposit and lease signed by ALL applicants.

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 vouchers).

Broker Firm : Owners.com
Broker Name: Maribel Gonzalez
Contact Number: 770-569-3032
Email Address: Maribel.Gonzalez@rhss.com

Visit the following link to apply today

bit.ly/2Qp20kg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Brookview Ct have any available units?
1222 Brookview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrow, GA.
Is 1222 Brookview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Brookview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Brookview Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Brookview Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Brookview Ct offer parking?
No, 1222 Brookview Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1222 Brookview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Brookview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Brookview Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1222 Brookview Ct has a pool.
Does 1222 Brookview Ct have accessible units?
No, 1222 Brookview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Brookview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Brookview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1222 Brookview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1222 Brookview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
