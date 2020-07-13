All apartments in McDonough
Haddon Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

Haddon Place

Open Now until 6pm
4100 Hopewell Pl · (352) 765-8003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Hopewell Pl, McDonough, GA 30253

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haddon Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
Comfort comes easy at Haddon Place. Our McDonough apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in McDonough, GA, is easy when you lease from Haddon Place. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Haddon Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $59 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1 months rent - 1 months rent -- based credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. Two pets maximum. There is a $300 (nonrefundable) pet fee for the first pet, and and additional $200 for the second pet. The weight limit is 100 combined, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haddon Place have any available units?
Haddon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does Haddon Place have?
Some of Haddon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haddon Place currently offering any rent specials?
Haddon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haddon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Haddon Place is pet friendly.
Does Haddon Place offer parking?
Yes, Haddon Place offers parking.
Does Haddon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haddon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haddon Place have a pool?
Yes, Haddon Place has a pool.
Does Haddon Place have accessible units?
Yes, Haddon Place has accessible units.
Does Haddon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haddon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Haddon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haddon Place has units with air conditioning.
