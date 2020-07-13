Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly hot tub

Comfort comes easy at Haddon Place. Our McDonough apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs. Everyone will enjoy the welcoming atmosphere of our community and apartment homes. Finding an apartment for rent in McDonough, GA, is easy when you lease from Haddon Place. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search. The space you want is waiting for you at Haddon Place.