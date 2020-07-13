Haddon Place

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $59 per applicant
Deposit: $150 - 1 months rent - 1 months rent -- based credit
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We are a pet friendly community. Two pets maximum. There is a $300 (nonrefundable) pet fee for the first pet, and and additional $200 for the second pet. The weight limit is 100 combined, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot available. Please call for details.