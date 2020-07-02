1117 Whisper Wind Dr

Amenities
1117 Whisper Wind Drive McDonough, GA 30253
Move In Special! $400 off first full month of rent
***HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME***
Ranch Style Single Family Home located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown McDonough and I-75. vaulted great room with brick fireplace and opens to a dining area with access to a back patio. kitchen is next to the dining area featuring all appliances included. Down the hall features 2 spacious bedrooms, hall bath, washer/dryer closet with connections and master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The master bath has a single vanity with a tub/shower combo.
Schools: McDonough Elementary, Henry Middle, & Henry High
No Pets allowed.
Built 1990 approx. sq ft 1400