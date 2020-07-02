All apartments in McDonough
Home
/
McDonough, GA
/
1117 Whisper Wind Dr
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM

1117 Whisper Wind Dr

1117 Whisper Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Whisper Wind Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1117 Whisper Wind Drive McDonough, GA 30253

Move In Special! $400 off first full month of rent

***HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME***
Ranch Style Single Family Home located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown McDonough and I-75. vaulted great room with brick fireplace and opens to a dining area with access to a back patio. kitchen is next to the dining area featuring all appliances included. Down the hall features 2 spacious bedrooms, hall bath, washer/dryer closet with connections and master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan. The master bath has a single vanity with a tub/shower combo.

Schools: McDonough Elementary, Henry Middle, & Henry High

No Pets allowed.

Built 1990 approx. sq ft 1400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have any available units?
1117 Whisper Wind Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have?
Some of 1117 Whisper Wind Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Whisper Wind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Whisper Wind Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Whisper Wind Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr offer parking?
No, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have a pool?
No, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have accessible units?
No, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Whisper Wind Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1117 Whisper Wind Dr has units with air conditioning.

