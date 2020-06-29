371 Connor Cir

Amenities
Experience luxury living in this 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with an attached car garage. This safe home is inside a secured, gated community. Close to shopping and great Columbia County schools. Convenient access to the medical district, universities, and to Fort Gordon military base. This home offers an open floor plan. White kitchen cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, updated light fixtures, and LED lighting. Enjoy the community pool and the walking trails.