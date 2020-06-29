All apartments in Martinez
Find more places like 371 Connor Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martinez, GA
/
371 Connor Cir
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

371 Connor Cir

371 Connor Cir · (803) 993-8081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Martinez
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

371 Connor Cir, Martinez, GA 30907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Experience luxury living in this 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome with an attached car garage. This safe home is inside a secured, gated community. Close to shopping and great Columbia County schools. Convenient access to the medical district, universities, and to Fort Gordon military base. This home offers an open floor plan. White kitchen cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, updated light fixtures, and LED lighting. Enjoy the community pool and the walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Connor Cir have any available units?
371 Connor Cir has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 371 Connor Cir have?
Some of 371 Connor Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Connor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
371 Connor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Connor Cir pet-friendly?
No, 371 Connor Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinez.
Does 371 Connor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 371 Connor Cir offers parking.
Does 371 Connor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 371 Connor Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Connor Cir have a pool?
Yes, 371 Connor Cir has a pool.
Does 371 Connor Cir have accessible units?
No, 371 Connor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Connor Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 371 Connor Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Connor Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 371 Connor Cir has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 371 Connor Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln
Martinez, GA 30907
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl
Martinez, GA 30907
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway
Martinez, GA 30907

Similar Pages

Martinez 1 BedroomsMartinez 2 Bedrooms
Martinez 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMartinez Dog Friendly Apartments
Martinez Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Augusta, GAAiken, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SC
Grovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
Augusta University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity