Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
1931 Linda Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:40 PM
1 of 3
1931 Linda Drive
1931 Linda Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1931 Linda Drive, Mableton, GA 30168
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3/1
Fully Renovated
1 car carport
Great Area and Schools
View this property and do an application its that Easy!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1931 Linda Drive have any available units?
1931 Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mableton, GA
.
Is 1931 Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Linda Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1931 Linda Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1931 Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 1931 Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Linda Drive have a pool?
No, 1931 Linda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1931 Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 1931 Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1931 Linda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1931 Linda Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1931 Linda Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
