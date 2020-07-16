All apartments in Lowndes County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:26 AM

5083 Greyfield Pl

5083 Greyfield Place North · (229) 333-0768
Location

5083 Greyfield Place North, Lowndes County, GA 31605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5083 Greyfield Pl · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher. Good sized bedrooms and baths. Minutes to Moody AFB!

Available to view after 04/17/2020

Check out key after 04/30/2020 at our office
Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/ID and phone number

Apply online to save your spot in line!
https://movetovaldosta.com/

(RLNE2437240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5083 Greyfield Pl have any available units?
5083 Greyfield Pl has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5083 Greyfield Pl have?
Some of 5083 Greyfield Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5083 Greyfield Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5083 Greyfield Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5083 Greyfield Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5083 Greyfield Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5083 Greyfield Pl offer parking?
No, 5083 Greyfield Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5083 Greyfield Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5083 Greyfield Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5083 Greyfield Pl have a pool?
No, 5083 Greyfield Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5083 Greyfield Pl have accessible units?
No, 5083 Greyfield Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5083 Greyfield Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5083 Greyfield Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5083 Greyfield Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5083 Greyfield Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
