Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5083 Greyfield Pl Available 04/30/20 3BR/2BA Home with Open Floor Plan Minutes from MAFB!!! - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home with all the trimmings! Open living/kitchen/dining within kitchen with a breakfast bar, tile flooring, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher. Good sized bedrooms and baths. Minutes to Moody AFB!



Available to view after 04/17/2020



Check out key after 04/30/2020 at our office

Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/ID and phone number



Apply online to save your spot in line!

https://movetovaldosta.com/



(RLNE2437240)