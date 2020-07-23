/
madison county
Last updated July 23 2020
7 Apartments for rent in Madison County, FL📍
643 W Base
643 West Base Street, Madison, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
1 BR Studio apartment located in downtown Madison.
316 SW Pinckney
316 SW Pinckney St, Madison, FL
Studio
$800
1250 sqft
Bustling with activity! Large office with huge conference room. It is a store front for retail or office use only. The space has a L-shaped, main entry area, one private office, large conference room and a kitchen with 2 bathrooms.
114 SW Range
114 Southwest Range Avenue, Madison, FL
Studio
$850
2500 sqft
This is NOT a residence (the software MLS system does not allow for input of data for commercial rental spaces). This is a PRIME location for a business or office, located directly in front of the West side entrance of the Madison County Courthouse.
7977 SW Sundown Creek
7977 SW Sundown Creek Rd, Madison County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2300 sqft
No Pets! repeat NO PETS! this is a home within a large farm "family compound" with livestock and NO PETS are allowed plus the owner has allergies and may want to move in to the home one day and does not want hairs or dander caked inside the air
Results within 10 miles of Madison County
4677 PEGGY LN
4677 Peggy Ln, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2089 sqft
4677 PEGGY LN Available 09/04/20 3/2 HOME LOCATED LAKE PARK GA - GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE PARK GA MUST MEET INCOME, BACKGROUND, CREDIT CHECK AND MUST HAVE RENT REFERENCE OR RENT BUREAU FOR AUTOMATIC APPROVAL, ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE
4015 Big Cypress Way
4015 Big Cypress Way, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$675
1566 sqft
4015 Big Cypress Way Available 06/19/20 Adorable 3 bedroom! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is exactly what you are looking for! It 's 1566 square feet and has a living room, dining room, kitchen, central heat and air, and a laundry room with w/d
5063 DIAMOND DR
5063 Diamond Drive, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1752 sqft
5063 DIAMOND DR Available 05/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BDRM 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE PARK - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN WALKER RUN SUBDIVISION! LARGE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include Tallahassee Community College, Valdosta State University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, and Florida State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Tallahassee, Valdosta, Lake City, and Madison have apartments for rent.