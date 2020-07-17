Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool table guest suite media room

2610 Thomas St. Valdosta, GA 31601 - A jewel of a family home. Beautifully updated and a guest suite or room for Mom. Gorgeous front and back yards. Big eat-in family kitchen plus a versatile dining room-could be media center or for pool table. Huge luxury Master suite with tray ceiling. Master bath has double vessel sinks, jetted tub, and a WOW tile shower with multiple shower heads. Cathedral ceiling in Great Room , laminate wood floors and wood burning fireplace to hang the stockings with care . The guest suite off the kitchen gives privacy for all. Did I mention 4 full baths and a half bath to service the park like fenced back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5912735)