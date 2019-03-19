1879 Simmons Lane

Amenities

A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lovejoy is now available! This 2-story home features stainless steel appliances, open kitchen/living concept and neutral colors throughout! The master bath has a dual vanity, garden tub and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.