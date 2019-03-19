All apartments in Lovejoy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

1879 Simmons Lane, Lovejoy, GA 30228
Lovejoy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lovejoy is now available! This 2-story home features stainless steel appliances, open kitchen/living concept and neutral colors throughout! The master bath has a dual vanity, garden tub and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1879 Simmons Lane have any available units?
1879 Simmons Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lovejoy, GA.
Is 1879 Simmons Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1879 Simmons Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1879 Simmons Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1879 Simmons Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1879 Simmons Lane offer parking?
No, 1879 Simmons Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1879 Simmons Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1879 Simmons Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1879 Simmons Lane have a pool?
No, 1879 Simmons Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1879 Simmons Lane have accessible units?
No, 1879 Simmons Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1879 Simmons Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1879 Simmons Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1879 Simmons Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1879 Simmons Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
