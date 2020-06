Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom in Loganville - 4 Bedroom 3 bath 2 story home in the Retreat @ Bay Creek subdivision

Bed and bath on main level with hardwood floor through the main floor

Fully equipped kitchen and fire place in family room

2 car garage



To see this house: 770-557-1744

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Check

- Background Check .

- Rental and employment verification.



No Pets Allowed



