All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 240 Fox Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
240 Fox Run
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:19 AM

240 Fox Run

240 Fox Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

240 Fox Run, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Two weeks FREE rent if moved by 2/26, taken in affect start first full months rent. 14 Month Lease Minimum!

This pretty traditional home with a 2-car garage on a large lot features bay windows, crown and chair rail moldings, tray ceilings, formal living and dining rooms, an office, and tile and hardwood floors. The kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking flows into the family room with a fireplace. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower. The large fenced back yard with a patio extends the living space outdoors. Don't miss this one!

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Fox Run have any available units?
240 Fox Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 240 Fox Run have?
Some of 240 Fox Run's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Fox Run currently offering any rent specials?
240 Fox Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Fox Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Fox Run is pet friendly.
Does 240 Fox Run offer parking?
Yes, 240 Fox Run offers parking.
Does 240 Fox Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Fox Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Fox Run have a pool?
No, 240 Fox Run does not have a pool.
Does 240 Fox Run have accessible units?
No, 240 Fox Run does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Fox Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Fox Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Fox Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Fox Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University