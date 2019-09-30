All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like 171 Tara Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
171 Tara Boulevard
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

171 Tara Boulevard

171 Tara Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

171 Tara Boulevard, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 3 sides brick home with 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms as well as a vaulted keeping room with fireplace open to kitchen and separate great room with fireplace adjacent to formal dining. Split bedroom plan, master on main, two guest on main, double teen suite upstairs - large oversized rooms perfect for home office, crafts, etc. Full, daylight basement. Don't miss this one.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Tara Boulevard have any available units?
171 Tara Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
Is 171 Tara Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
171 Tara Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Tara Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 171 Tara Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 171 Tara Boulevard offer parking?
No, 171 Tara Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 171 Tara Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 Tara Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Tara Boulevard have a pool?
No, 171 Tara Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 171 Tara Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 171 Tara Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Tara Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Tara Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Tara Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Tara Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 Bedrooms
Loganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly Apartments
Loganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University