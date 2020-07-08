All apartments in Loganville
Find more places like
169 Holly Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loganville, GA
/
169 Holly Court
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

169 Holly Court

169 Holly Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Loganville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

169 Holly Court, Loganville, GA 30052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Loganville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Pull up to the home with charming front porch that overlooks large front yard and into the attached garage. Inside includes spacious living room with a beautiful stone fireplace surrounded by rustic stone, off-kitchen dining room, and natural views of greenery throughout. The kitchen features white cabinetry and glossy black appliances, including dishwasher – abundant counter and storage space. This home also offers updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to attached back deck overlooking a picturesque view of mature trees and nature, ready for entertaining or relaxing - and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 169 Holly Court have any available units?
169 Holly Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loganville, GA.
What amenities does 169 Holly Court have?
Some of 169 Holly Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Holly Court currently offering any rent specials?
169 Holly Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Holly Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Holly Court is pet friendly.
Does 169 Holly Court offer parking?
Yes, 169 Holly Court offers parking.
Does 169 Holly Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Holly Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Holly Court have a pool?
No, 169 Holly Court does not have a pool.
Does 169 Holly Court have accessible units?
No, 169 Holly Court does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Holly Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Holly Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Holly Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Holly Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Loganville 2 BedroomsLoganville 3 BedroomsLoganville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLoganville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLoganville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLanier Technical CollegeLife University