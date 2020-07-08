169 Holly Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Loganville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Pull up to the home with charming front porch that overlooks large front yard and into the attached garage. Inside includes spacious living room with a beautiful stone fireplace surrounded by rustic stone, off-kitchen dining room, and natural views of greenery throughout. The kitchen features white cabinetry and glossy black appliances, including dishwasher – abundant counter and storage space. This home also offers updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Move outside to attached back deck overlooking a picturesque view of mature trees and nature, ready for entertaining or relaxing - and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!

Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.