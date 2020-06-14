/
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lithia Springs, GA
679 Kingswood Court
679 Kingswood Court, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$595
900 sqft
***ROOM*** "JUST A ROOM" for rent with on suite bathroom. Furnished. Off street parking. Secure well lit entrance. Couple of miles off I-20. Please research area before contacting me. No smoking. No pets. Light cannabis ok.. Light drinking ok.
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.
1533 Park Brooke Cir SW
1533 Park Brooke Cir, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1875 sqft
Newly remodeled, beautiful townhome - Property Id: 296133 Newly remodeled, semi-Furnished townhome. All brand new furniture. Utilities included. Perfect for families, traveling executives, or medical professionals.
5281 SW Lakerock Dr
5281 Lakerock Dr SW, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2012 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED READY TO RENT & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET!!. This Beautiful, well maintained 3 BR/2BA home is located in sought after Southwest Atlanta.
Princeton Lakes
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished
3246 Hampton Court Southeast - 1
3246 Hampton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
Magnum Manor
3220 SW Mangum Ln
3220 Mangum Ln SW, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3253 sqft
Public Remarks: For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable Mangum Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood
Magnum Manor
3220 Mangum Lane SW
3220 Mangum Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2053 sqft
For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable West Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a
Lincoln
1661 Audrey Place NW
1661 Audrey Place, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
Gorgeous home! Fully furnished - just awaiting the perfect tenant! Beautiful laminate wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and white cabinets. Upgraded bathrooms. Wooden deck and private back yard.
Princeton Lakes
3282 Victoria Dr
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1840 sqft
Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture and separate office.
