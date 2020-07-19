All apartments in Lilburn
754 Inland Way Northwest
754 Inland Way Northwest

754 Inland Way · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

754 Inland Way, Lilburn, GA 30047

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have any available units?
754 Inland Way Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lilburn, GA.
Is 754 Inland Way Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
754 Inland Way Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Inland Way Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lilburn.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest offer parking?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have a pool?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have accessible units?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 754 Inland Way Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 754 Inland Way Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
