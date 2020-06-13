Apartment List
/
GA
/
lawrenceville
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

13 Cheap Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, GA

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$845
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1209 sqft
Discover your new home at Oaks at New Hope! Conveniently located near the heart of Lawrenceville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$877
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,306
1255 sqft
Enjoy life in golf community near Northwood Country Club. Basketball courts, pool and playground. The recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1435 sqft
Welcome home to Durant at Sugarloaf Apartments in Lawrenceville, GA. Conveniently located just 2 minutes from Lawrenceville Hwy. and 5 minutes from I-85, our community offers ready access to metropolitan Atlanta and historic downtown Lawrenceville.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$924
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
980 sqft
1-2 bedroom, well-equipped apartments in a tranquil complex featuring a pool, tennis court and gym. I-85, several parks and lots of restaurants are just a short drive away.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1623 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3022 WILDWOOD ROAD
3022 Wildwood Road, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 06/13/20 ONE BEDROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME - Property Id: 140797 I have an awesome 5 bedroom home in Suwanee. I rent out rooms individually and the rest of the house is shared by all of the tenants. I have 1 bedroom for rent.
Results within 10 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$850
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
24 Units Available
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$874
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1050 sqft
Welcome to a taste of how life could be! The Grove at Stonebrook is a desirable community with a quaint, small-town atmosphere.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW Unit C
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
$175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas. - Nice 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Tri-plex bottom apartment. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, and W/D hookups. Utilites $175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas.

June 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report. Lawrenceville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrenceville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lawrenceville Rent Report. Lawrenceville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lawrenceville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lawrenceville rents declined significantly over the past month

Lawrenceville rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lawrenceville stand at $1,188 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,373 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Lawrenceville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Lawrenceville over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents went down 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Lawrenceville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Lawrenceville, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lawrenceville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Lawrenceville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,373 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Lawrenceville.
    • While rents in Lawrenceville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lawrenceville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Lawrenceville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lawrenceville 1 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 BedroomsLawrenceville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawrenceville 3 BedroomsLawrenceville Accessible ApartmentsLawrenceville Apartments under $1,000Lawrenceville Apartments under $1,100
    Lawrenceville Apartments with BalconyLawrenceville Apartments with GarageLawrenceville Apartments with GymLawrenceville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLawrenceville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLawrenceville Apartments with Parking
    Lawrenceville Apartments with PoolLawrenceville Apartments with Washer-DryerLawrenceville Cheap PlacesLawrenceville Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawrenceville Luxury PlacesLawrenceville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
    Duluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
    Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Georgia Gwinnett CollegeClark Atlanta University
    Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
    Life University