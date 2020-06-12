12 Apartments for rent in Jackson, GA with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
890 Hwy 42 South Unit B4
890 Highway 42 S, Jackson, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Jackson Townhome - 2 bed 2.5 bath, new carpet new paint, patio, includes water, trash and pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821185)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
151 Blake Ave
151 Blake Ave, Jackson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1360 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in established neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
301 Stony Brook Cir
301 Stony Brook Circle, Butts County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located just outside of Locust Grove on Hwy 42. Family Room with wood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers a breakfast area, fridge, dishwasher, and stove with loads of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Old Stonewall Drive
102 Old Stonewall Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
164 Southridge Dr
164 Southridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Very nice ranch located minutes from Tanger! Private retreat with great rocking chair front porch and huge deck on the back. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceiling fans in each room. Huge, unfinished basement for storage, etc.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Old Mill Drive
170 Old Mill Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2646 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 BRENTWOOD LANE
163 Bentwood Lane, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1602 sqft
BIG AND ROOMIE! BIG AND ROOMIE! - BIG AND SPACIOUS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
835 Freedom Walk
835 Freedom Walk, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2249 sqft
Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta! The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Linden Park
1 Unit Available
1420 St Teresa
1420 St Teresa Court, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2765 sqft
Must See!! This beautiful home features approximately 2,750 sq. ft of living space in a well laid out and spacious floor plan with upgrade.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
564 Rosalind Terrace
564 Rosalind Terrace, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
2034 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,034 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jackson, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jackson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

