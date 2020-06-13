Apartment List
/
GA
/
locust grove
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Locust Grove, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1519 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 BRENTWOOD LANE
163 Bentwood Lane, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1602 sqft
BIG AND ROOMIE! BIG AND ROOMIE! - BIG AND SPACIOUS.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
835 Freedom Walk
835 Freedom Walk, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2249 sqft
Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta! The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Linden Park
1 Unit Available
1420 St Teresa
1420 St Teresa Court, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2765 sqft
Must See!! This beautiful home features approximately 2,750 sq. ft of living space in a well laid out and spacious floor plan with upgrade.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
564 Rosalind Terrace
564 Rosalind Terrace, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
2034 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,034 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Locust Grove

1 of 13

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
164 Southridge Dr
164 Southridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Very nice ranch located minutes from Tanger! Private retreat with great rocking chair front porch and huge deck on the back. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceiling fans in each room. Huge, unfinished basement for storage, etc.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Williamsburg Plantation
1 Unit Available
3027 Lincoln Log Way
3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2386 sqft
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Locust Grove
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Highway 81 E
1840 Keys Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1850 sqft
1/2 off 1st month if Move-in by May 31: Great Property with prime location: 3bed/2bath House with 2 car garage on 1+Acre lot. It features both formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
170 Old Mill Drive
170 Old Mill Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2646 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
145 Wellington Dr
145 Wellington Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
301 Stony Brook Cir
301 Stony Brook Circle, Butts County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located just outside of Locust Grove on Hwy 42. Family Room with wood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers a breakfast area, fridge, dishwasher, and stove with loads of cabinet space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
1006 Mcconaughy Ct
1006 Mcconaughy Court, McDonough, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
1006 McConaughy Court McDonough, GA 30253 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2.5 Another beautiful new townhome available now!!! Enjoy the crisp, clean experience of a new build in a brand new neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Simpsons Mill Plantation
1 Unit Available
628 Christina Pl
628 Christina Place, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3363 sqft
If it's space that you are looking for, this is the one. It has front and rear stairs. If you was to relax, cool out in your jetted tub. This home also comes with it's own washer and drtyer. Talking about neighborhood amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
358 Southgate Dr
358 Southgate Dr, Heron Bay, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1621 sqft
the gables at heron bay. cottage style home, level. fenced back yard. step less, split-bedroom plan. this one wont last long!

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
293 Lossie Lane
293 Lossie Lane, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1407 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,407 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
102 Old Stonewall Drive
102 Old Stonewall Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
140 Fashion Crossing
140 Fashion Crossing, McDonough, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
2943 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,943 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
152 Hinton Dr
152 Hinton Drive, McDonough, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
832 sqft
COMING SOON: Incredible character at an amazing price! Tucked away in wooded privacy and quiet ambience, this charming ranch is your ideal answer to a life of simplicity.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Locust Grove, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Locust Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Locust Grove 2 BedroomsLocust Grove 3 BedroomsLocust Grove Apartments with Balcony
Locust Grove Apartments with GarageLocust Grove Apartments with ParkingLocust Grove Apartments with Pool
Locust Grove Apartments with Washer-DryerLocust Grove Dog Friendly ApartmentsLocust Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GA
Avondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College