Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in established neighborhood. The town home features hardwood floors, carpet, stained kitchen cabinets with solid surface counter tops, views from the kitchen to the family room and a spacious master bedroom upstairs. Within walking distance of Jackson Elementary and shopping. East access to I-75. Lawn care and pest control provided by company. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED. No smoking--No Pets Allowed. Garbage fee is $15.00.