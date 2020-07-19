983 Haley Woods Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4 BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse in Cul-de-sac & Collins Hill Schools. Open floor plan, hardwood floors on main. Spacious fam rm w/fp. Kitchen w/granite counters & tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Master BR w/trey ceiling & fan, sep shower & garden tub in master bath. Double vanity w/cultured marble top. Laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage, walk to shopping, dining. Easy access to major highways. Minutes to Gwinnett Med, Sugarloaf Mills, Fitness, etc. Garbage & lawn care included in rent. No Pets. Move In Ready!