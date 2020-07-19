All apartments in Gwinnett County
983 Haley Woods Lane
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

983 Haley Woods Lane

983 Haley Woods Ln · No Longer Available
Location

983 Haley Woods Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse in Cul-de-sac & Collins Hill Schools. Open floor plan, hardwood floors on main. Spacious fam rm w/fp. Kitchen w/granite counters & tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Master BR w/trey ceiling & fan, sep shower & garden tub in master bath. Double vanity w/cultured marble top. Laundry room upstairs. 2 car garage, walk to shopping, dining. Easy access to major highways. Minutes to Gwinnett Med, Sugarloaf Mills, Fitness, etc. Garbage & lawn care included in rent. No Pets. Move In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 983 Haley Woods Lane have any available units?
983 Haley Woods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 983 Haley Woods Lane have?
Some of 983 Haley Woods Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 983 Haley Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
983 Haley Woods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 983 Haley Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 983 Haley Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 983 Haley Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 983 Haley Woods Lane offers parking.
Does 983 Haley Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 983 Haley Woods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 983 Haley Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 983 Haley Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 983 Haley Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 983 Haley Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 983 Haley Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 983 Haley Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 983 Haley Woods Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 983 Haley Woods Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
