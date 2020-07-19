881 Ashton Park Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Make yourself at home in this desirable 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,497 sq. ft. home in Lawrenceville that has everything you've been looking for. This home features an open floor plan, and a beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counter tops, decorative lighting, and breakfast area. Relax in the spacious living room, or entertain in the formal dining and living room. The huge master suite features a private seating area and fireplace, and includes a spa like retreat with luxurious tub, walk in shower, and dual sinks. Large secondary rooms, and bathrooms. Enjoy the warm summer nights in the patio with plenty of space! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.