All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 8527 Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
8527 Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8527 Lake Drive

8527 Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8527 Lake Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in an established neighborhood that has access to Norris Lake! Little beach for picnic, swimming, boat access, volleyball court, etc. This home features a cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Dual sinks in master bath! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8527 Lake Drive have any available units?
8527 Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 8527 Lake Drive have?
Some of 8527 Lake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8527 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8527 Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8527 Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8527 Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8527 Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8527 Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 8527 Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8527 Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8527 Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 8527 Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8527 Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 8527 Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8527 Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8527 Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8527 Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8527 Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College