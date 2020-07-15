All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:51 PM

804 Marthas Drive

804 Marthas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Marthas Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch in Lawrenceville with rocking chair front porch.

Enter your home with a view of the family room and new hardwood like LVP flooring in the family room, dining room, and kitchen.
Enjoy the open floor plan and modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.

The 3 bedrooms have new carpet and feature ceiling fans.

Access to the large fenced in backyard is from the family room.

Schools: Elem - Starling; Middle - Couch; High - Grayson

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs and puppies under 12 months. For additional information, please view: https://atlanta.petscreening.com/
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
============================================
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 804 Marthas Drive have any available units?
804 Marthas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 804 Marthas Drive have?
Some of 804 Marthas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Marthas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Marthas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Marthas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Marthas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 804 Marthas Drive offer parking?
No, 804 Marthas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 804 Marthas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Marthas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Marthas Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Marthas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Marthas Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Marthas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Marthas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Marthas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Marthas Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 804 Marthas Drive has units with air conditioning.
