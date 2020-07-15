804 Marthas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch in Lawrenceville with rocking chair front porch.



Enter your home with a view of the family room and new hardwood like LVP flooring in the family room, dining room, and kitchen.

Enjoy the open floor plan and modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.



The 3 bedrooms have new carpet and feature ceiling fans.



Access to the large fenced in backyard is from the family room.



Schools: Elem - Starling; Middle - Couch; High - Grayson



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Pet Restrictions: None, Pets are welcome except for aggressive breed dogs and puppies under 12 months. For additional information, please view: https://atlanta.petscreening.com/

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one months rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

