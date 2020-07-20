All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

735 COOL WEATHER Drive

735 Cool Weather Drive · No Longer Available
Location

735 Cool Weather Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME 2.5 BATH VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN OVERLOOKING POND. 2 STORY FOYER, GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LARGE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING A LOFT AREA, MASTER SUITE ON MAIN WITH PRIVATE BATH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have any available units?
735 COOL WEATHER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have?
Some of 735 COOL WEATHER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 COOL WEATHER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
735 COOL WEATHER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 COOL WEATHER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive offer parking?
No, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have a pool?
No, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have accessible units?
No, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 COOL WEATHER Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
