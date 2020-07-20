CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME 2.5 BATH VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN OVERLOOKING POND. 2 STORY FOYER, GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, LARGE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS. UPSTAIRS ARE 3 BEDROOMS INCLUDING A LOFT AREA, MASTER SUITE ON MAIN WITH PRIVATE BATH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have any available units?
735 COOL WEATHER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 735 COOL WEATHER Drive have?
Some of 735 COOL WEATHER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 COOL WEATHER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
735 COOL WEATHER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.