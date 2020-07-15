All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 71 Oxford Brook Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
71 Oxford Brook Way
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:42 PM

71 Oxford Brook Way

71 Oxford Brook Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1818647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

71 Oxford Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Oxford Brook Way have any available units?
71 Oxford Brook Way has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 71 Oxford Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
71 Oxford Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Oxford Brook Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 Oxford Brook Way is pet friendly.
Does 71 Oxford Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 71 Oxford Brook Way offers parking.
Does 71 Oxford Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 Oxford Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Oxford Brook Way have a pool?
Yes, 71 Oxford Brook Way has a pool.
Does 71 Oxford Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 71 Oxford Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Oxford Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 Oxford Brook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 Oxford Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 Oxford Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 71 Oxford Brook Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Ridgewood
419 Hurricane Shoals Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Durant at Sugarloaf
50 St Marlowe Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity