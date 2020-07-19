All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 6972 Lismore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
6972 Lismore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6972 Lismore Drive

6972 Lismore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6972 Lismore Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 Lismore Drive have any available units?
6972 Lismore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 6972 Lismore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6972 Lismore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 Lismore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6972 Lismore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6972 Lismore Drive offer parking?
No, 6972 Lismore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6972 Lismore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6972 Lismore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 Lismore Drive have a pool?
No, 6972 Lismore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6972 Lismore Drive have accessible units?
No, 6972 Lismore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 Lismore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6972 Lismore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6972 Lismore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6972 Lismore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College