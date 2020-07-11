All apartments in Gwinnett County
590 Sanford Creek Lane
590 Sanford Creek Lane

590 Sanford Creek Lane · No Longer Available
590 Sanford Creek Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
bathtub
range
bathtub
granite counters
range
recently renovated
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with large bonus room. Gorgeous, gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas stove, granite counters, upgraded appliances, modern soft-close cabinets and drawers. 2 Lazy Susan's, and huge cabinet with roll out drawers. Large master bedroom and bath with garden tub and huge master closet. Ceramic tile and LVP flooring through out home. Plenty of room to roam on this .56 acre wooded. Home is located in Grayson School district and neighborhood doesn't have an HOA.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have any available units?
590 Sanford Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have?
Some of 590 Sanford Creek Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Sanford Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
590 Sanford Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Sanford Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Sanford Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 590 Sanford Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Sanford Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 590 Sanford Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 590 Sanford Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Sanford Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Sanford Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Sanford Creek Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
