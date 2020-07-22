All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

560 Allens Landing Court

560 Allens Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

560 Allens Landing Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Allens Landing Court have any available units?
560 Allens Landing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 560 Allens Landing Court currently offering any rent specials?
560 Allens Landing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Allens Landing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 560 Allens Landing Court is pet friendly.
Does 560 Allens Landing Court offer parking?
No, 560 Allens Landing Court does not offer parking.
Does 560 Allens Landing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Allens Landing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Allens Landing Court have a pool?
No, 560 Allens Landing Court does not have a pool.
Does 560 Allens Landing Court have accessible units?
No, 560 Allens Landing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Allens Landing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 Allens Landing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 Allens Landing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 Allens Landing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
