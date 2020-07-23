All apartments in Gwinnett County
4853 Tower View Drive
4853 Tower View Drive

4853 Tower View Dr · No Longer Available
4853 Tower View Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Bakersfield plan is full of charm, featuring a large outdoor patio, formal dining room, and spacious kitchen. This home is built with today's homebuyer in mind and includes many convenient features that are important to new home owners, such as modern kitchen appliances, beautiful natural lighting, and great curb appeal. This is the perfect home for first-time and move-up buyers!

Come home to beautiful Hightower Ridge, a peaceful residential setting located in Snellville, GA and just minutes from Shopping, Hwy 78 and outdoor recreation at Stone Mountain Park.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4853 Tower View Drive have any available units?
4853 Tower View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 4853 Tower View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4853 Tower View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4853 Tower View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4853 Tower View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4853 Tower View Drive offer parking?
No, 4853 Tower View Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4853 Tower View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4853 Tower View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4853 Tower View Drive have a pool?
No, 4853 Tower View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4853 Tower View Drive have accessible units?
No, 4853 Tower View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4853 Tower View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4853 Tower View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4853 Tower View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4853 Tower View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
